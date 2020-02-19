‘I really like it:’ Cardinal Stritch women’s tennis team comprised exclusively of international players

Posted 10:14 pm, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 10:18PM, February 19, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A local college sports program has taken on a global view this season.  That's because its players are from all over the world.

The women's tennis team at Cardinal Stritch University is among the best in the nation. Classified as an N.A.I.A. team, the women regularly compete against NCAA Division I schools. before entering their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule -- where they are 60-1 all-time in match play.

There are eight players on the full roster -- all of whom hail from outside the United States.

The university can offer athletic scholarships which is one reason the players were interested in playing for Stritch. Coach Mark Goldin said each of his players could compete at the D-I level, which is one reason they were recruited.

"Honestly, I did not expect the level to be this high, and I really like it," Goldin said.

A true world-class team, let's meet the Wolves.

