Milwaukee Brewers sign IF/OF Brock Holt to 1-year deal with club option for 2021

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19 that the team signed infielder/outfielder Brock Holt to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams was designated for assignment.

Holt, 31, is a career .271 hitter with 23 HR and 206 RBI in 639 games between Pittsburgh (2012) and Boston (2013-19). He batted a career-high .297 with 3 HR and 31 RBI in 87 games last season. Holt has appeared in 12 career postseason games (2016-18), batting .297 (11-for-37) with 2 HR and 7 RBI. He was a member of the 2018 World Series-champion Red Sox.

Holt has started at every position except pitcher and catcher during his Major League career: 196 games at second base, 104 games at third base, 84 games in left field, 60 games in right field, 44 games at shortstop, 20 games at first base and 9 games in center field.