× The Hop to celebrate 1 million riders, hand out coupon books to riders

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s downtown streetcar The Hop will eclipse a major milestone — 1 million riders.

To celebrate, The Hop has partnered with a variety of downtown businesses on or near the route to produce a run of “Thanks A Million” coupon books, which collectively contain over $1 million worth of deals. The free coupon books will be distributed to Hop riders beginning Friday, Feb. 21 when the milestone is projected to be reached and will continue while supplies last.

After launching passenger service on Nov. 2, 2018, with a projected daily ridership of around 1,800, The Hop welcomed 802,541 riders during the first year of service (2,205 rides per day). Heading into February 2020, the total stood at 967,257. The system is projected to hit the 1 million rider mark on Friday, Feb. 21.

Beginning at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, Public Service Ambassadors from Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District No. 21 will be on the streetcars during peak times to distribute the free “Thanks A Million” coupon books. There will be 5,000 books available, each containing over $200 in value at participating downtown businesses.

Hop partners supporting the “Thanks A Million” coupon book include:

Brew City Brand

Brunch

Eleven Pilates Studio

Freshii

Geromove Physical Therapy

Grohmann Museum

iPrint

My Office

Oak & Shield Gaming Pub

P’Dia

Planet Bead

Powers Jewelry

The Spice House

Ticket King

Urban Milwaukee: The Store

Wahlburgers

The Wicked Hop

Zoup

For more information on The Hop, CLICK HERE.