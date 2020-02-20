2 young patients, families headed to Brewers Spring Training: ‘I just can’t wait’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- They've spent more time in the hospital than they'd wish to admit, but now, a pair of Aurora Children's Health patients and their families are headed to Spring Training with the Milwaukee Brewers.

There may not be bigger Brewers fans than Evan Petersen, 10, of Oconto Falls, and Kayden Schmidt, 13, of Bayside.

"They're the best team in the whole world," Petersen said.

"It's overwhelming. I'm very excited, and I just can't wait to go," said Schmidt.

So, back in January, when the two Aurora Children's Health patients learned they were headed to Spring Training -- a sponsored trip from Aurora and the Brewers. You could imagine their surprise.

"I didn't think it was gonna happen. I thought we were just going there for fun, but really, we were going to Spring Training," Petersen said.

And it's finally happening. Evan, Kayden and their families were treated to a special send-off Thursday at Mitchell International Airport -- complete with an escort to their gate and a quick tour of the cockpit before living the chill of Wisconsin behind for the sunny skies and sounds of Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix.

"This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime and a first opportunity for us too. We've never been there," said Heidi Schmidt, Kayden's mother.

The two have battled adversity. Evan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Kayden endured a serious rotator cuff injury. Now, they hope to bond with their favorite Brewers player -- Christian Yelich, who has battled his own injuries -- as part of a weekend they sure won't forget.

Aurora told FOX6 News that Evan and Kayden will be in for even more surprises during their extended weekend in Arizona once they connect with the team.