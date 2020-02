Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Need dinner in a pinch for a busy week ahead? James Schned with Taste of Home joins Real Milwaukee with three meals you can make from one roast. James is talking about how time-saving it can be to cook one thing early in the week and then save parts of it to use in different dishes later in the week.

He's also talking about freezing some recipes so you don't get stuck eating the same thing all week.

He's making:

• Garlic-Apple Pork Roast

• Pork Spanish Rice

• Roast Pork Soup