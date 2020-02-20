× Milwaukee man sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2018 hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Christopher Anderson will spend 14 years behind bars with eight years of extended supervision for the June 2018 hit-and-run death of Bruce Williams.

Anderson, 36, was convicted of five counts by a jury in Dec. 2019, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a passenger under the age of 16.

Court documents show Anderson had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit with his 8-day-old daughter in the car.

Prosecutors said after Anderson hit Williams, 64, who was using a walker to cross the street near 28th Street and State Street, he parked his car and got out. Police said Anderson’s “speech was slightly slurred, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.” Inside the vehicle, investigators found a half-empty bottle of brandy.

Anderson was out on bond for a pending hit-and-run case in Waukesha County when he hit Williams. He also has three previous OWI convictions.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to drinking a quarter of a pint of brandy at home before getting into his SUV. He told investigators that he began driving, and as he approached State Street, he was going less than the 30 miles per hour speed limit. He said he did not see Bruce Williams, who came out from between cars, but he heard a thump.

The conditions of his extended supervision include absolute sobriety, and alcohol and drug abuse treatment.