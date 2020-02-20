The Bavarian Bierhaus is celebrating a very important Milwaukee institution

Posted 9:37 am, February 20, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Usinger's Sausage is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Bavarian Bierhaus general manager Josh Neureuther and Chef Dennis Stukel join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about how you can bet a free bratwurst on Thursday, Feb. 20.

From Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Thursday, Feb. 20 The Bavarian Bierhaus will be celebrating a very important Milwaukee institution. In honor of Fred Usinger Day and the 140thAnniversay of Usingers Sausage we will be giving away A FREE BRATWURST to anyone who purchases a Bier or Root Bier from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m.

For nearly four generations, The Bavarian Inn was proud to host events as diverse as the remarkable patchwork of nationalities that give Milwaukee its unique charm.

