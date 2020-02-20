× ‘Vaccinations are encouraged:’ HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan sees spike in flu activity

SHEBOYGAN — HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan is seeing a significant increase in the number of flu cases compared to this time last year.

According to a news release, so far this flu season, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital has seen a total of 60 flu cases and 7 flu-related hospitalizations. Last year at this time, the hospital had seen a total of 26 flu cases and 9 flu-related hospitalizations.

“Receiving a flu shot is the best line of defense against the disease,” said Mary Martin, Chief Nursing Officer at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital. “Although the influenza vaccine is not always 100 percent effective, medical research shows those who receive one and still contract the flu may experience less severe symptoms and a shorter duration of illness than someone who did not receive a vaccination.”

While it is beneficial to be vaccinated early in the flu season, now is still a good time to be vaccinated if you haven’t already. Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease.

To further prevent the spread of the flu:

Cover nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Wash hands with hot water and soap frequently, especially before you eat. Or, use alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that may harbor flu germs.

Eat a balanced diet to keep your immune system healthy.

Get enough exercise.

Flu is a respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue. In some cases, people may also experience diarrhea and vomiting. If you or someone you know may have the flu, stay home, treat the fever and contact your health care provider if necessary.

Flu activity in the region has also prompted visitor restrictions at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in an effort to keep our patients safe and to help prevent the spread of germs.