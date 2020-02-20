Wauwatosa police seek 3 men suspected of stealing $6K+ of merchandise from Apple Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Police are looking for three men suspected of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall on Thursday, Jan. 30.

A police report states on that Thursday, an Apple Store employee noticed a subject steal three Apple Pencils. While the employee told a manager, two other subjects ran up to an employee and grabbed a bunch of AirPods and other merchandise -- and ran out of the store. The theft was captured by surveillance cameras within the store.

In all, police indicated in their report that the subjects got away with eight Apple Watches, six Apple Pencils, four Apple AirPods, and five Magic TrackPads.

Police provided descriptions of the three suspects based on interviews;

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, 20-25 years old, about 5'10" tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has short black hair. He was seen wearing a black coat with fur on the hood and a teardrop logo on the left sleeve, gray sweatpants, and black shoes with red laces and soles. He also had a gold necklace.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, 20-25 years old, about 5'11" tall, 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a black and orange knit Chicago Bears hat, a black coat with fur on the hood and a teardrop logo on the left sleeve, black sweat pants, and black shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, black, about 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with short black hair. He was seen wearing black Adidas sweat pants with three lines on the rear lower portion of both legs, black shoes, and a black coat with fur on the hood.

The manager of the Apple Store indicated in the police report that he believed the same three subjects had stolen from the Bayshore Apple Store earlier in the day.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three, you are asked to call Wauwatosa police at 414-471-8430.