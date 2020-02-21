Sheared in half: 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — One person is dead and two others transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Racine County Thursday night, Feb. 20. It happened near State Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a driver trapped in a Mazda. She was extracted and transported to Froedtert Trauma Center in Milwaukee with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers then located a Honda that was split in half and began a search for the driver.

The third vehicle, a Dodge, had major front-end damage and the driver was located and treated at Ascension Hospital for minor injuries, her two passengers were treated by South Shore and released.

Officers began investigating and discovered the driver of the Honda under the Dodge, deceased. The driver of the Honda was a 47-year-old woman from Racine. The name is currently being withheld until proper notification can be made to her family.

It was determined that the Honda was traveling eastbound and crossed over into the westbound lane and then sideswiped the Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by the Dodge, also heading westbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the injuries and the fatality.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. If anyone has information please contact the Department or Crime Stoppers.

Mount Pleasant was assisted by Racine County Sherriff Office for UAV Drone support, Sturtevant Police Department for Traffic control, Wisconsin State Patrol for Technical Reconstruction and South Shore Fire Department for Medical treatment and scene clean up.