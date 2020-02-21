Daecorion Robinson pleads not guilty to charge related to hit-and-run crash that killed 2 young girls

MILWAUKEE — A criminal charge have been filed against Daecorion Robinson, the brother of Daetwan Robinson. Daetwan is the man charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed two young girls and seriously injured a 10-year-old at 22nd and Center last October.

Two girls, 4-year-old Amea Gee and 6-year-old Alisa Gee, died from injuries suffered in the crash on the evening of October 24. The girls’ cousin, Drevyze Rayford, 10, was hurt in the crash. The three were walking home when a driver ran a red light at 22nd and Center — and struck all three children before driving away. Daetwan Robinson is the person charged with that crime.

Daecorion Robinson now faces a single charge of harboring or aiding a felon – falsifying information.

Prosecutors say Daecorion’s brother, Daetwan, spray painted the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash hours after the Oct. 24 wreck. Then on Oct. 25, the complaint against Daetwan says police received an anonymous tip from a call who “stated that she had observed a similar car for sale online one day prior to the date of the crash.” The caller indicated the “social media name of the person who posted” the car was Daetwan Robinson. Later that same day, police executed a search warrant at a residence and detached garage near 13th and Burleigh.

According to the criminal complaint against Daecorion, he is accused of helping his brother, Daetwan, spray paint the car involved in the hit-and-run crash. The complaint says at the garage where the car was found, “fingerprints recovered on seven of the eight cans of spray paint are confirmed to belong to” Daecorion Robinson.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this month. He is due back in court on April 6.