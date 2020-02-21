Fond du Lac police recover $200K+ of illegal drugs in pair of investigations, multiple arrests made

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department announced Feb. 21 the recovery of an estimated $219,000 worth of illegal drugs in a pair of investigations

Police said the arrests in the two “large scale” drug trafficking operations were actively supplying methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana in the greater Fond du Lac area.

Case 1

Authorities concluded a months-long investigation on Feb. 5 after learning of a heroin supply on its way to Fond du Lac from Detroit — part of a months-long investigation. Officers intercepted a suspect vehicle believed to be containing the supply and took two suspects into custody. After searching the vehicle, officers recovered more than one-third of a pound of heroin, approximately a half-pound of crack cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana. Both suspects were arrested on felony drug charges. The heroin seizure was the largest single seizure ever in Fond du Lac. Police estimated the combined street value of the heroin and crack cocaine at $71,000.

Case 2

On Oct. 24, 2019, authorities executed a search warrant at three different apartments in Fond du Lac. Officers seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamine from one of the apartments and made felony arrests. As part of that investigation, officers learned of a large methamphetamine shipment headed for Fond du Lac from Mississippi on Feb. 19.

Authorities spotted the suspect vehicle on US-41 near US-151, finding 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. A suspect was taken into custody for felony drug trafficking and weapon charges. Police estimated the street value of that methamphetamine at $148,000 — the single largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized in Fond du Lac.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Lake Winnebago Area MEG Drug Unit were also involved in the investigations.