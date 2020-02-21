‘It’s just too much:’ Family, friends grieve the fatal shooting of Montreal Pate

MILWAUKEE — A shooting early Friday, Feb. 21 in Milwaukee’s Martin Drive neighborhood left one person dead and another wounded. It was all caught on surveillance video.

On Friday evening, loved ones of the victim gathered for a vigil in his memorial. They pray the person responsible will be held accountable.

“They say time is going to heal. But I don’t think that will because he’s never coming back,” said Kendra Pate, the victim’s sister.

32-year-old Montreal Pate was shot and killed around 1:45 a.m. Friday — near 37th and Vliet.

“For this to happen to him, it’s just too much,” Pate said. “To see that is disgusting. I can’t even look at the footage.”

The shooting was caught on gas station surveillance video. Montreal Pate was sitting in the passenger seat of a silver car parked at the pump. The suspect approached the vehicle — and got into the back seat. Milwaukee police say moments later, shots were fired — killing Pate and injuring the 38-year-old driver.

“It’s just sickening,” said Kendra Pate.

The silver car speeds away — and the suspect is seen running. From another angle, it appears the suspect is holding a gun and pointing it toward the vehicle. Soon after, the vehicle crashes into a nearby tree.

“I’m still trying to get answers for myself,” Kendra Pate said.

Pate said she does not know who would do this to her brother — someone she said was also a loving friend to many.

“He was always warm-hearted. If he could help you, he’d help you,” Pate said.

Milwaukee police say there are no suspects in custody. If you have information that could help them solve this case, you are urged to call police at 414-933-4444.