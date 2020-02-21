MILWAUKEE -- Sled dogs, and hedgehogs, and island, oh my! Our movie man Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with family-friendly flicks you'll find in theaters.
Sled dogs, hedgehogs and islands: The family-friendly flicks that are new in theaters
-
Meet the Door County Sled Dogs at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee
-
February 15
-
Turner Hall Tiki Takedown gives you a a taste of summer
-
In the mood for Christmas movies? The scoop on a new teen-friendly flick
-
Hall and Oates to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 26
-
-
Gino has first look at World War II movie ‘Midway’
-
‘Make sure it’s going to a cause:’ BBB warns to donate wisely to help victims of Australian wildfires
-
‘Elaborate scenes:’ Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a critically-acclaimed extravaganza
-
‘Everybody loved him:’ First responders, family begin final farewell to fallen MFD firefighter
-
New performance home of MSO will be called ‘Bradley Symphony Center’
-
-
A very good service dog scored a spot in her Arkansas elementary school yearbook
-
‘You need to go home:’ MCTS driver helps reunite lost dogs with family just in time for Christmas
-
‘A great way to give back:’ MPD officers mingled with families during annual ‘3 Kings Event’