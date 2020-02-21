× State Fair adds 3 shows to Main Stage lineup, tickets go on sale Feb. 28

WEST ALLIS –Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday, Feb. 21 three additional headliners for the Main Stage during this year’s fair. The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Bethel Music will bring their songs of praise to the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later time. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will make their Main Stage debut on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd will open the 7:30 p.m. show. All track level tickets for Brothers Osborne will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the lower grandstand. Tickets will be $52, $47 and $42.

Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men will bring their decades of hits to the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 14.

Singer, dancer and actor Ginuwine will open the 7:30 p.m. show. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49, $44 and $39.

Tickets for all shows go ON SALE Friday, February 28 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply.

The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.