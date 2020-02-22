× Memorial service scheduled for officer killed in Racine Co. crash

WIND LAKE — Funeral services have been scheduled for Jennifer Diener, the Racine police officer who died as a result of her injuries in a Town of Yorkville crash.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Diener died on Feb. 16 — one week after the crash which also claimed the life of a Mount Pleasant woman. She was with RPD for 24 years. In 2016, FOX6 News spoke with Officer Diener about her service, as members of the community showed appreciation to law enforcement through the Adopt-A-Cop program.

“Nobody has any idea what happens when we go into a house — what we have to deal with at a moment’s notice, and I think, for the most part, we do a good job,” said Officer Diener in 2016.

The crash happened on Highway 20 near 63rd Drive in the Town of Yorkville. Diener was one of 10 people involved in the crash. Investigators blamed bad winter weather for the crash involving two vehicles.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said initial reports revealed a driver headed westbound along Highway 20 crossed the center line just past 63rd Drive, striking another vehicle in the eastbound lane.