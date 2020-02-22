× Milwaukee man walks into hospital with gunshot wound, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man walked into a local hospital early Saturday morning with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Milwaukee Police.

The victim said two black males attempted to rob him near 38th and Chambers in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood. Police were called to the hospital just after 1 a.m. and are actively trying to find a scene near the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444.