‘Smoked in the men’s room:’ 2 charged after marijuana vaping bust at Racine’s Park High School

RACINE COUNTY — An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were charged after deputies responded to Washington Park High School in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 20 and found a group vaping THC in the men’s restroom.

Stephen Thurmond, 18, faces one count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, less than 200 grams, one count of possession of THC, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Prosecutors said he was out on $300 signature bond in a separate possession case at the time of this incident.

Juan Salinas, 17, faces one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Prosecutors said messages from Salinas were found on the phone of the person selling the vapes, and Salinas became disorderly while in the principal’s office at school.

According to a criminal complaint, responding deputies found four people in the men’s restroom, and noticed an odor of marijuana. They found a single pill labeled NVR D35, which was identified as Focalin XR, and two vape cartridges. One member of the group indicated he and the others had smoked in the men’s room. A search of his phone revealed he had been communicating with a “Steve Muha,” later identified as Thurmond. The search revealed they were to meet up in the bathroom on Feb. 13, and two THC vape cartridges were purchased for $60 at that time. The cartridges recovered in the restroom tested positive for marijuana. The complaint said when investigators caught up with Thurmond, they found him with two vape cartridges and two marijuana oil canisters, which tested positive for marijuana.

Meanwhile, investigators also found messages from “Johnny,” identified as Salinas. In the principal’s office, the complaint said Salinas was extremely uncooperative — yelling and cursing at the principal and deputies — making such a scene that students could hear through two closed doors. The complaint said at one point, he gave a deputy a “thousand-yard stare” before clenching his fists, screaming, and using profanity. Prosecutors said he repeatedly yelled an expletive while refusing to hand over his phone. He was arrested for disruptive behavior.

Again, the complaint noted that Thurmond on Jan. 3 signed a $300 signature bond in a case charging him with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Thurmond made his initial appearance in court in this latest case on Friday, Feb. 21. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and cash bond was set at $750. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26.

An initial appearance for Salinas was scheduled for Feb. 27.