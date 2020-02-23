‘Legendary Blackened Salmon’ from Texas Roadhouse to spice up the Lenten season

MILWAUKEE -- As we head into the Lenten season, it's helpful to find new takes on your favorite staples. Texas Roadhouse shows us how to make their "Legendary Blackened Salmon."
Ingredients
- Fresh salmon fillets
- Clarified butter
- Seasoning: Favorite Cajun seasoning or cayenne, chili powder, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
- shake an even layer of the seasoning mix on salmon to taste heat clarified butter in a skillet until it is smokey hot
- gently place the coated filets into the pan (use tongs and don’t splash the butter)
- Cook the filets evenly on both sides until it yields to gentle pressure
Cooking Tip: The butter and seasonings create a crust due to the high temp, and lock in the juices
