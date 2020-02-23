‘Legendary Blackened Salmon’ from Texas Roadhouse to spice up the Lenten season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As we head into the Lenten season, it's helpful to find new takes on your favorite staples. Texas Roadhouse shows us how to make their "Legendary Blackened Salmon."

Ingredients

Fresh salmon fillets

Clarified butter

Seasoning: Favorite Cajun seasoning or cayenne, chili powder, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

shake an even layer of the seasoning mix on salmon to taste heat clarified butter in a skillet until it is smokey hot

gently place the coated filets into the pan (use tongs and don’t splash the butter)

Cook the filets evenly on both sides until it yields to gentle pressure

Cooking Tip: The butter and seasonings create a crust due to the high temp, and lock in the juices