New York Strip & Short Ribs from Fleming’s Steakhouse

BROOKFIELD -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting "A Leap in Time" wine dinner in celebration of the once-every-four-year-celebration. An extra day of the year to experience dishes that will stand the test of time. The Feb. 29 five-course chef's dinner will be paired with Artemis by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.
The menu will include:
- CHILLED SHRIMP SALAD: pineapple, avocado, lavash crisps & sliced jalapeño over arugula
- PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, AVETA SAUVIGNON BLANC NAPA VALLEY: Expressive aromas of tangerine, lemongrass, nectarine and a hint of grass. On the palate, the wine is fresh and lively with citrus flavors and a touch of orange blossom.
- SHAVED BRUSSELS CAESAR SALAD: hearts of romaine, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled onions & herb croutons
- PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME CHARDONNAY NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of pear, pineapple, and orange blossom with a lifted floral note. Medium-bodied, the wine has a soft palate balanced by a pleasant acidity and a subtle touch of oak on the finish.
- DUCK CONFIT WITH CHERRY DEMI: celery root purée & braised red cabbage
- PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME RED BLEND NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of blackberry, violet and crème brûlée with hints of white pepper and olive. Medium-bodied, the wine has a lingering, round mid-palate with dark fruit flavors and a touch of chocolate truffle.
- PRIME NEW YORK STRIP* & BRAISED SHORT RIB: sliced with a cabernet demi, sweet potato gnocchi, mushrooms, spinach & crispy leeks
- PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, and dark cherry along with hints of cedar and spice. The mid-palate is pleasant and round with flavors of plum, dark chocolate, dried fruit and a touch of toasted oak.
- ORANGE OLIVE OIL CAKE: chocolate sauce, toasted hazelnuts & chantilly cream
For more information visit flemingssteakhouse.com or to make a reservation call Fleming’s at 262-782-9463
If you'd rather stay in, give the New York Strip & Braised Short Rib recipe a shot.
Ingredients
Canola Oil -1 TBSP
NY Strip - 16 oz
Kosher Salt - 1 tsp
Black pepper, ground - 1/2 tsp
Braised Short Ribs - 2 portions
Sweet potato gnocchi (favorite store-bought brand) - 2 cups
Button Mushrooms, sliced - 1 cup
Spinach - 2 cups
Butter - 1 TBSP
Salt - 1/2 tsp
Demi-glace sauce - 4 oz fl
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
- Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
- Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat
- Place Canola Oil in sauté pan
- Place NY Strip in the pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
- Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes
- Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature
- Warm braised short ribs in oven
- Place butter in a sauté pan on medium heat, add gnocchi, cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown
- Add mushroom and spinach cook for 3-4 minutes, season with salt
- Place gnocchi vegetable mixture in the middle of two plates
- Place a portion of short rib on top of gnocchi
- Slice the NY Strip into 8 slices
- Shingle 4 slices on each plate, leaning on the short rib
- Drizzle demi-glace sauce on each steak
Ingredients for Demi-Glace:
Beef Broth – 2 cups
Red Wine – ½ cup
Rosemary sprig - 1
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a 1-quart saucepot
- Bring to a boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back of a spoon
- Transfer into a container, hold warm
Braised Short Ribs
Boneless Beef Short Ribs - 16 oz wt
Kosher Salt - 2 tsp
Black pepper, ground - 1 tsp
Canola oil - 1 TBSP
Onion - 1 cup
Carrots - 1 cup
Celery - 1 cup
Garlic chopped - 1 TBSP
Tomato paste - 2 TBSP
Red wine - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
Rosemary springs - 2 each
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 275°
- Remove Short Ribs from pack, separate each plate
- Place Short Ribs on cutting board
- Rub 1 TBSP of Salt & Pepper Blend on each side (1)
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a 6” deep full hotel pan
- Spray broiler flat top with Oil, sear Short Ribs for 3 minutes on each side until brown, caramelized crust (2)
- Place the seasoned meat in hotel pan over reserved vegetables (3)
- Cover and bake in 275° single convection oven 2 ½ hours
- Remove from oven and cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours
- Strain the pan liquid through a china cap and then cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours
- Cut Short Ribs into 2 oz wt portions (4)
- Discard fat on top of cooking liquid
- Reduce cooking liquid by half
- Strain sauce into hotel pan and cool below 41° within 4 hours
- Place portioned short ribs in hotel pan with cooled cooking liquid