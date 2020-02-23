New York Strip & Short Ribs from Fleming’s Steakhouse

BROOKFIELD -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting "A Leap in Time" wine dinner in celebration of the once-every-four-year-celebration. An extra day of the year to experience dishes that will stand the test of time. The Feb. 29 five-course chef's dinner will be paired with Artemis by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

The menu will include:

  • CHILLED SHRIMP SALAD: pineapple, avocado, lavash crisps & sliced jalapeño over arugula
    • PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, AVETA SAUVIGNON BLANC NAPA VALLEY: Expressive aromas of tangerine, lemongrass, nectarine and a hint of grass. On the palate, the wine is fresh and lively with citrus flavors and a touch of orange blossom.
  • SHAVED BRUSSELS CAESAR SALAD: hearts of romaine, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled onions & herb croutons
    • PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME CHARDONNAY NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of pear, pineapple, and orange blossom with a lifted floral note. Medium-bodied, the wine has a soft palate balanced by a pleasant acidity and a subtle touch of oak on the finish.
  • DUCK CONFIT WITH CHERRY DEMI: celery root purée & braised red cabbage
    • PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME RED BLEND NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of blackberry, violet and crème brûlée with hints of white pepper and olive. Medium-bodied, the wine has a lingering, round mid-palate with dark fruit flavors and a touch of chocolate truffle.
  • PRIME NEW YORK STRIP* & BRAISED SHORT RIB: sliced with a cabernet demi, sweet potato gnocchi, mushrooms, spinach & crispy leeks
    • PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, and dark cherry along with hints of cedar and spice. The mid-palate is pleasant and round with flavors of plum, dark chocolate, dried fruit and a touch of toasted oak.
  • ORANGE OLIVE OIL CAKE: chocolate sauce, toasted hazelnuts & chantilly cream
    For more information visit flemingssteakhouse.com or to make a reservation call Fleming’s at 262-782-9463

If you'd rather stay in, give the New York Strip & Braised Short Rib recipe a shot.

Ingredients

Canola Oil -1 TBSP
NY Strip - 16 oz
Kosher Salt - 1 tsp
Black pepper, ground - 1/2 tsp
Braised Short Ribs - 2 portions
Sweet potato gnocchi (favorite store-bought brand) - 2 cups
Button Mushrooms, sliced - 1 cup
Spinach - 2 cups
Butter - 1 TBSP
Salt - 1/2 tsp
Demi-glace sauce - 4 oz fl

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
  • Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
  • Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat
  • Place Canola Oil in sauté pan
  • Place NY Strip in the pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
  • Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes
  • Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature
  • Warm braised short ribs in oven
  • Place butter in a sauté pan on medium heat, add gnocchi, cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown
  • Add mushroom and spinach cook for 3-4 minutes, season with salt
  • Place gnocchi vegetable mixture in the middle of two plates
  • Place a portion of short rib on top of gnocchi
  • Slice the NY Strip into 8 slices
  • Shingle 4 slices on each plate, leaning on the short rib
  • Drizzle demi-glace sauce on each steak

Ingredients for Demi-Glace:

Beef Broth – 2 cups
Red Wine – ½ cup
Rosemary sprig - 1

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in a 1-quart saucepot
  • Bring to a boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back of a spoon
  • Transfer into a container, hold warm

Braised Short Ribs

Boneless Beef Short Ribs - 16 oz wt
Kosher Salt - 2 tsp
Black pepper, ground - 1 tsp
Canola oil - 1 TBSP
Onion - 1 cup
Carrots - 1 cup
Celery - 1 cup
Garlic chopped - 1 TBSP
Tomato paste - 2 TBSP
Red wine - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
Rosemary springs - 2 each

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 275°
  • Remove Short Ribs from pack, separate each plate
  • Place Short Ribs on cutting board
  • Rub 1 TBSP of Salt & Pepper Blend on each side (1)
  • Combine the remaining ingredients in a 6” deep full hotel pan
  • Spray broiler flat top with Oil, sear Short Ribs for 3 minutes on each side until brown, caramelized crust (2)
  • Place the seasoned meat in hotel pan over reserved vegetables (3)
  • Cover and bake in 275° single convection oven 2 ½ hours
  • Remove from oven and cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours
  • Strain the pan liquid through a china cap and then cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours
  • Cut Short Ribs into 2 oz wt portions (4)
  • Discard fat on top of cooking liquid
  • Reduce cooking liquid by half
  • Strain sauce into hotel pan and cool below 41° within 4 hours
  • Place portioned short ribs in hotel pan with cooled cooking liquid
