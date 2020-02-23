New York Strip & Short Ribs from Fleming’s Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting "A Leap in Time" wine dinner in celebration of the once-every-four-year-celebration. An extra day of the year to experience dishes that will stand the test of time. The Feb. 29 five-course chef's dinner will be paired with Artemis by Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

The menu will include:

CHILLED SHRIMP SALAD: pineapple, avocado, lavash crisps & sliced jalapeño over arugula PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, AVETA SAUVIGNON BLANC NAPA VALLEY: Expressive aromas of tangerine, lemongrass, nectarine and a hint of grass. On the palate, the wine is fresh and lively with citrus flavors and a touch of orange blossom.

SHAVED BRUSSELS CAESAR SALAD: hearts of romaine, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled onions & herb croutons PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME CHARDONNAY NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of pear, pineapple, and orange blossom with a lifted floral note. Medium-bodied, the wine has a soft palate balanced by a pleasant acidity and a subtle touch of oak on the finish.

DUCK CONFIT WITH CHERRY DEMI: celery root purée & braised red cabbage PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, HANDS OF TIME RED BLEND NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of blackberry, violet and crème brûlée with hints of white pepper and olive. Medium-bodied, the wine has a lingering, round mid-palate with dark fruit flavors and a touch of chocolate truffle.

PRIME NEW YORK STRIP* & BRAISED SHORT RIB: sliced with a cabernet demi, sweet potato gnocchi, mushrooms, spinach & crispy leeks PAIRED WITH: STAG’S LEAP WINE CELLARS, ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON NAPA VALLEY: Inviting aromas of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, and dark cherry along with hints of cedar and spice. The mid-palate is pleasant and round with flavors of plum, dark chocolate, dried fruit and a touch of toasted oak.

ORANGE OLIVE OIL CAKE: chocolate sauce, toasted hazelnuts & chantilly cream

For more information visit flemingssteakhouse.com or to make a reservation call Fleming’s at 262-782-9463

If you'd rather stay in, give the New York Strip & Braised Short Rib recipe a shot.

Ingredients

Canola Oil -1 TBSP

NY Strip - 16 oz

Kosher Salt - 1 tsp

Black pepper, ground - 1/2 tsp

Braised Short Ribs - 2 portions

Sweet potato gnocchi (favorite store-bought brand) - 2 cups

Button Mushrooms, sliced - 1 cup

Spinach - 2 cups

Butter - 1 TBSP

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Demi-glace sauce - 4 oz fl

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 400⁰

Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat

Place Canola Oil in sauté pan

Place NY Strip in the pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms

Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes

Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature

Warm braised short ribs in oven

Place butter in a sauté pan on medium heat, add gnocchi, cook for 2 minutes, until golden brown

Add mushroom and spinach cook for 3-4 minutes, season with salt

Place gnocchi vegetable mixture in the middle of two plates

Place a portion of short rib on top of gnocchi

Slice the NY Strip into 8 slices

Shingle 4 slices on each plate, leaning on the short rib

Drizzle demi-glace sauce on each steak

Ingredients for Demi-Glace:

Beef Broth – 2 cups

Red Wine – ½ cup

Rosemary sprig - 1

Directions

Place all ingredients in a 1-quart saucepot

Bring to a boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back of a spoon

Transfer into a container, hold warm

Braised Short Ribs

Boneless Beef Short Ribs - 16 oz wt

Kosher Salt - 2 tsp

Black pepper, ground - 1 tsp

Canola oil - 1 TBSP

Onion - 1 cup

Carrots - 1 cup

Celery - 1 cup

Garlic chopped - 1 TBSP

Tomato paste - 2 TBSP

Red wine - 1 cup

Water - 1 cup

Rosemary springs - 2 each

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 275°

Remove Short Ribs from pack, separate each plate

Place Short Ribs on cutting board

Rub 1 TBSP of Salt & Pepper Blend on each side (1)

Combine the remaining ingredients in a 6” deep full hotel pan

Spray broiler flat top with Oil, sear Short Ribs for 3 minutes on each side until brown, caramelized crust (2)

Place the seasoned meat in hotel pan over reserved vegetables (3)

Cover and bake in 275° single convection oven 2 ½ hours

Remove from oven and cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours

Strain the pan liquid through a china cap and then cool below 71° within 2 hours and below 41° within 4 hours

Cut Short Ribs into 2 oz wt portions (4)

Discard fat on top of cooking liquid

Reduce cooking liquid by half

Strain sauce into hotel pan and cool below 41° within 4 hours

Place portioned short ribs in hotel pan with cooled cooking liquid