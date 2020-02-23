× Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting while walking near 28th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was wound in a drive-by shooting as he walked near 28th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday night, Feb. 23.

It happened around 8 p.m.

Police said shots were fired as the shooter drove past the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.