‘All blood types are needed:’ Red Cross issues call for blood, platelet donations
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:
Dodge
Ashippun
3/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
3/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
3/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Juneau
3/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
3/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Neosho
2/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, 126 S Schuyler St, Hwy 67
Watertown
3/24/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive
Waupun
3/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
3/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vue Campus, 325 Campus Drive
3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
3/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Mount Calvary
3/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Oakfield
3/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
3/9/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
3/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Ixonia
3/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave
Jefferson
3/9/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Lake Mills
3/17/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr
Watertown
3/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
3/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
2/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Todd Wehr Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive
_______________
Milwaukee
Greendale
2/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W College Ave
3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St
Milwaukee
2/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
2/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
2/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave
3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
3/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.
Oak Creek
3/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
3/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
3/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Mequon
2/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
3/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd
_______________
Racine
Racine
3/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
3/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Kohler
3/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road
Plymouth
3/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
2/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
3/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
3/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
East Troy
3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
2/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
3/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
Sharon
3/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Jackson
3/25/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
3/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
3/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity School, 305 Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
2/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
3/13/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
3/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Hartland
3/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
3/6/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
New Berlin
3/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
2/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
3/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave
Pewaukee
2/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
2/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
3/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Waukesha
3/3/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
3/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr