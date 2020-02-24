× ‘All blood types are needed:’ Red Cross issues call for blood, platelet donations

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

Dodge

Ashippun

3/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

3/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

3/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Juneau

3/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

3/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Neosho

2/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Neosho Fire Department and Rescue, 126 S Schuyler St, Hwy 67

Watertown

3/24/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

Waupun

3/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

3/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vue Campus, 325 Campus Drive

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

3/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

3/17/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Oakfield

3/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

3/9/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

3/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Ixonia

3/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Jefferson

3/9/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Lake Mills

3/17/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Watertown

3/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

3/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Todd Wehr Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

2/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W College Ave

3/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

Milwaukee

2/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

2/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

3/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.

Oak Creek

3/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

3/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

3/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Mequon

2/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

3/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites, 350 E Seven Hills Rd

_______________

Racine

Racine

3/18/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

3/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Kohler

3/5/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

3/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

2/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

3/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

3/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

3/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

Sharon

3/3/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

3/25/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

3/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

3/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity School, 305 Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

3/13/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

3/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Hartland

3/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

3/6/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

New Berlin

3/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

2/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

3/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parkers Place Fitness, N48 W36105 East Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

2/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

2/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

3/3/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

3/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UWM at Waukesha, 1500 N University Dr