Jose Hernandez pleads not guilty to charge in fatal shooting of Daniel Colon near Bayshore

MILWAUKEE — Jose Hernandez pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 24 to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at Bayshore on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Daniel Colon Jr. 30, died as a result of the shooting which occurred during an argument between Hernandez, a Cheesecake Factory employee, and Colon Jr., over Colon Jr.’s girlfriend’s friendship with Hernandez, prosecutors said.

According to a criminal complaint, on that Sunday, a 911 caller indicated someone had been “gunned down” and was lying in the parking lot at Bayshore. Colon Jr. suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colon Jr.’s girlfriend said she was working at Cheesecake Factory with Hernandez when Colon Jr. arrived and got into her vehicle. There was then an argument between the two about the woman’s friendship with Hernandez — who walked from another lot where he had parked towards Cheesecake Factory. Colon Jr. got out of the vehicle he was in, and there was then an argument between Colon Jr. and Hernandez.

Prosecutors said Hernandez told Colon Jr. he wouldn’t prevent Hernandez and the woman from being friends. That’s when prosecutors said Colon Jr. got the tire iron from his girlfriend’s trunk. Colon Jr. then used the tire iron to break windows on Hernandez’s vehicle, the complaint said. She then drove back to where Colon Jr.’s vehicle was parked. The two men began arguing again, and the woman said she heard a gunshot and saw a window explode. Colon Jr. ran, and later collapsed.

If convicted on the charge, Hernandez faces up to 60 years in prison. Hernandez is due back in court on March. 24.