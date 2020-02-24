× Names of 2 women fatally shot at 24th & Auer, released

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have released the names of the two women fatally shot at 24th Place and Auer Avenue Saturday night, Feb. 22.

Aubrianna J. Lancaster, 30, and Menshala L. Pabai, 31, were shot around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not released his name as he has not yet been charged.

“There was a lot of commotion and arguing,” said Akbar Britton, neighbor. “Then, probably after a good three or four minutes of arguing and commotion, heard shots fired.”

An account has been set up in Pabai’s honor. CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com.