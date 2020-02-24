Trial underway for former Cedarburg restaurant owner accused of drugging women’s drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The trial is underway for a former Cedarburg restaurant owner accused of drugging women's drinks.

It was six years ago when allegations first surfaced that Jacob Banas drugged the drinks of several women at the August Weber Haus in Cedarburg. It took four more years before he was criminally charged for administering a stupefying drug to one of those customers.

While there is just one victim listed in the criminal complaint, Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol told jurors on Monday, Feb. 24 they will hear from a series of other women who tell strikingly similar stories of becoming disoriented, confused and waking up with no memories of what happened. This includes one who woke up in Banas' apartment without any clothes on.

"She has no idea if she had sex with anybody or not that evening. She doesn't have a clue! She'll tell you, however, the next day she was dizzy, disoriented, she was unable to concentrate," Gerol said.

Banas has long insisted he did nothing wrong. His criminal trial is expected to extend through at least Wednesday or Thursday this week.