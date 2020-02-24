× Wisconsin State Patrol: Van packed with stolen fuel uncovered in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Police flagged a potential hazardous materials situation when they came upon a van filled with 15 plastic drums of fuel — roughly 300 gallons — in Oak Creek.

A Wisconsin State Patrol motor carrier inspector was called to the gas station where the van was located. The vehicle’s rear seats were removed — and in the back were the drums with the fuel.

Officials said in a Facebook post the fuel was stolen from several gas stations across the state (using stolen credit cards) as the suspects traveled back to Chicago, Illinois.

The state patrol inspector worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a hazardous materials crew to clean up and properly dispose of the fuel.