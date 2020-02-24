Wisconsin State Patrol: Van packed with stolen fuel uncovered in Oak Creek

Posted 2:57 pm, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 03:01PM, February 24, 2020

Stolen fuel found in van headed for Chicago (Credit: Oak Creek Police Department)

OAK CREEK — Police flagged a potential hazardous materials situation when they came upon a van filled with 15 plastic drums of fuel — roughly 300 gallons — in Oak Creek.

A Wisconsin State Patrol motor carrier inspector was called to the gas station where the van was located. The vehicle’s rear seats were removed — and in the back were the drums with the fuel.

Officials said in a Facebook post the fuel was stolen from several gas stations across the state (using stolen credit cards) as the suspects traveled back to Chicago, Illinois.

Stolen fuel found in van headed for Chicago (Credit: Oak Creek Police Department)

The state patrol inspector worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a hazardous materials crew to clean up and properly dispose of the fuel.

Stolen fuel found in van headed for Chicago (Credit: Oak Creek Police Department)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.