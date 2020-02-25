Armed with a hammer: Man sought in burglary of store near Burleigh and Lisbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Tuesday, Feb. 25 released surveillance video and images from a store burglary that happened between Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20 near Burleigh Street and Lisbon Avenue.

Police said it happened between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

The burglar was described as male, black, standing 6' tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, mustache, and shoulder-length dreads.

The video showed he smashed a window and crawled through the opening into an office. Police said he was armed with a hammer.

Items were removed from the closed business, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.