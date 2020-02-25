× Comedian Joe Rogan to perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 13

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Joe Rogan will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 13 as part of his Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

About Joe Rogan (from news release)

A standup comedian for more than 25 years with an inquisitive and intense comedic style, Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special, Joe Rogan: Strange Times, premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan’s previous comedy specials include Joe Rogan: Triggered (2016) for Netflix; Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014) for Comedy Central; Joe Rogan Live From The Tabernacle (2012) released via his website; Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD & DVD, and Joe Rogan Live (2007) on DVD. Additionally, Rogan released the CD’s Shiny Happy Jihad (2007) and I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday (2000). Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is the most popular podcast online. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.