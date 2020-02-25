Lakeshore flood advisory in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday

5 teens charged with capital murder in Mississippi after girl killed in robbery

Posted 9:28 pm, February 25, 2020

BILOXI, Miss. — Police arrested five teens charged with capital murder after a robbery in Biloxi, Mississippi turned deadly Monday afternoon, Feb. 24.

Investigators said they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint.

A fight broke out and the victim was shot and killed.

Police identified the five teens as 17-year-old Yakeshia Blackmon, 15-year-old Willow Blackmon, 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley, 17-year-old Jarvis Cook, and 17-year-old Jaquez Porter.

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

