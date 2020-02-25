‘It has to end:’ Leaders brainstorm in Madison after 12 homicides of women, kids in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- With 2020 off to a violent start in Milwaukee, with 20 homicides, 12 of them involving women or children, city leaders took their message to Madison Tuesday, Feb. 25. That 20 is seven more homicides than at this point in 2019 -- less than two full months into the year.

Reggie Moore, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention noted domestic violence was a root cause in many of these cases. Moore spoke at the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison to Capitol staff, laying out Milwaukee's Blueprint for Peace.

"It has to end," said Moore.

The below video lays out the 12 homicides in 2020 in Milwaukee involving women or children:

"There's no question that what's happening and what has been happening with women and children is alarming, but it should also be alarming about the mental health state of men," said State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

Moore said that requires de-stigmatizing mental health problems.

"There has to be a culture shift in terms of violence in our community, and understanding that as men, we have a responsibility to hold each other accountable, and also, to ensure that there are places where people can go for support," said Moore.

State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) said it's going to take more help from the state.

"We have to work together, much more than what we are doing right now," said Rep. Bowen. "We can't afford to be in silos. We can't afford to believe that this is just going to go away on its own."

Rep. Bowen offered some ideas for investing in the community, which included after-school programs, jobs, and economic investments in the neighborhoods. He said when people have resources where they live, they tend to thrive.