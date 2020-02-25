Lakeshore flood advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday

NTSB: Driver in fatal Tesla crash was playing video game

Posted 12:11 pm, February 25, 2020

A Tesla automobile logo is pictured during the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020 in Brussels. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time.

Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at the start of a hearing Tuesday that partially automated driving systems like Tesla’s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention. He says the board made recommendations to six automakers to stop the problem and only Tesla has failed to respond.

The board will determine a cause of the crash at the hearing and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

He says government regulators have ignored the board’s previous recommendations for measures to prevent these crashes.

