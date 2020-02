× Police: Kroger thief took firefighters’ cart, money after they rushed to emergency

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – When firefighters had to rush out of an Indiana Kroger in response to an emergency, a thief took their cart and money to purchase groceries, according to the Speedway Police Department.

Police are hoping to catch the person responsible.

On Jan. 23, SPD said firefighters with the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger to buy groceries for the firehouse.

When they returned from their run, someone had taken their cart and money.

Speedway police asked anyone with information to contact the department.