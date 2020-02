Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During this Leap Year, The Iron Horse Hotel wants to treat Leap Day babies to a free brunch on Saturday, Feb. 29. Guests can simply show their Feb. 29 birthday on their ID and receive a complimentary brunch entrée in Ash or Branded. Not a Leap Day baby but still wanna play? The hotel will be serving up a $10 Leap Year cocktail all day — paying homage to the original concoction, which originated in London in 1928 at the famous Savoy Hotel.