‘Armed and dangerous:’ Racine police ID suspect in 9th and Memorial homicide

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released information about the suspect wanted in a Tuesday, Feb. 25 homicide.

Authorities say Donley Carey, 34, is “armed and dangerous.” If you see Carey or know his location, police say to call 911 and not to approach him. Any non-emergency information that could aid in the investigation should be directed to 262-635-7756 — the police department’s detective bureau.

Police describe Carey as 6′ tall and 200 pounds.

Police identified the deceased in the shooting as Demarcus Anderson, 28, of Racine. Police said he was found dead on the main floor of a building in the area, and appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, on Jan. 6, the building “became the subject of a formal police problem-solving assignment” due to an increase in loud music complaints, parking violations, and other nuisance-type activity during private club activities.

PHOTO GALLERY