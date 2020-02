Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The fatal shooting of five employees at Miller Brewery near 41st and State rocked the Milwaukee community Feb. 26. Now, sights are on healing.

Pardeep Kaleka from Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee joined FOX6 News to discuss the steps to come. Kaleka's father, the temple leader, was killed along with five others and the gunman in the 2012 shooting at Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek.

