Campbellsport man enters guilty plea, sentenced for OWI and possession of narcotic drugs

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Kevin Heintz, a Campbellsport man charged with driving under the influence and possession of narcotic drugs, was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 26.

After changing his plea to guilty, Heintz was sentenced to six months behind bars with credit for 138 days time served and two years probation for the Sept. 14 incident.

The 34-year-old Heintz, 34, faced three charges: two misdemeanors — OWI, third offense, and operating while revoked — and felony possession of narcotic drugs, second and subsequent offense.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 14, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle traveling at 20 miles per hour on southbound I-41 — drifting to the median wall and striking it, before drifting across three lanes of traffic, striking the right shoulder wall. The vehicle had two shredded tires, and all of the other traffic was forced to stay behind this vehicle to avoid a crash. A traffic stop was initiated at Oakwood Road in Milwaukee.

The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Heintz, “who was clearly impaired,” the complaint said.

The trooper had to put the vehicle in park, and the complaint said it took Heintz “a significant time” to find his ID in his wallet. The complaint said he had slurred speech and would doze off.

According to the complaint, the trooper saw an item wrapped in saran wrap sticking out of the wallet, which was found to be an off-white colored rock, which tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of .8 grams.

The complaint said after testing the substance, the trooper became ill and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure to fentanyl.

Heintz was taken to the hospital after he admitted using heroin, the complaint said. A blood sample was taken at the hospital, with results pending.

State Patrol officials said Heintz told investigators he used heroin at a Park and Ride lot in Milwaukee. He then “waited to feel the effects of the drug,” and started driving to a poker tournament in Indiana.

The criminal complaint noted OWI convictions in 2005 in Washington County and in 2014 in Fond du Lac County. Additionally, the complaint said his driving privileges were revoked as of March 2014. The complaint further noted Heintz was convicted of possession of narcotic drugs in 2013.