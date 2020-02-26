Federal charges filed against 24 suspects tied to violent drug trafficking organization, Buffum Meinecke Boys

February 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Attorney Matt Krueger revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 26 that significant federal charges have been filed against 24 defendants associated with a violent drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee. Officials say they were known as the Buffum Meinecke Boys — and operated in and around Milwaukee’s Harambe neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.

Krueger said 15 of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of narcotics — including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. That conspiracy charge carries with it a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

24 people in Milwaukee are charged with heroin, cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses

One of the conspirators identified by Krueger is Victor Gonzalez. He said Gonzalez is charged with possessing no fewer than 37 firearms.

“This was a lethal arsenal,” Krueger said.

Nine of the defendants are charged with distributing illegal drugs and possessing illegal firearms.

Officers from more than 20 different agencies took part in this operation.

This is a developing story.

