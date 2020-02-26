Support offered to employees, 1st responders, residents impacted by Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — In response to the Miller Brewery shooting, Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division dispatched Mobile Crisis staff and the Crisis Assessment Response Team (CART) to provide support for employees, first responders, and residents impacted by the tragic events.

Clinicians are available to offer support and guidance and connect anyone who needs assistance to available resources. Crisis staff will be available in the coming days to provide support.

Milwaukee County’s 24-Hour Crisis Line is 414-257-7222

Milwaukee 211 is also a coordinated entry point for people in need. During times of personal crisis or community disaster, the free, confidential helpline and online resource directory make it easy for residents to get connected to information and assistance.

