45-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for 6th OWI with 3 children in the vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police arrested a 45-year-old Milwaukee man early Thursday morning, Feb. 27 for operating while intoxicated with three children in the vehicle.

According to police, around 12:20 a.m. officers observed a red Chevy Tahoe traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone on northbound State Highway 32.

Officials say the vehicle tried to turn off on a dead-end road to avoid the officer but had to turn around. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the officer noted the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and started an impaired driver investigation.

Officers administered Standard Field Sobriety Tests. The results showed that the operator was impaired, and he was subsequently arrested. A PBT given on scene reported a value of 0.135. The driver was transported for a Legal Blood draw and then transported to the Racine County Jail.

Inside the vehicle were two 11-month-old twins in car seats and a 6-year-old. The driver is currently on probation for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The children were turned over to their mother who arrived on the scene.

Charges have been recommended for operating while intoxicated 6th offense (4 counts), operating while revoked, operating without an Ignition interlock device, unreasonable and imprudent speed and a probation violation.