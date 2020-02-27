Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

FBI seeks public’s help locating 6 gang-related fugitives, members of Buffum Meinecke Boys

Posted 11:16 am, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:22AM, February 27, 2020

Courey Agee, Maureno Briggs, Tyrone Bryant, Luis Lorenzo, Jasmaine Linton, Michael Smith

MILWAUKEE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Milwaukee Division joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to announce multiple arrests and federal charges against 24 defendants associated with a violent gang-related drug trafficking organization in Milwaukee known as the Buffum Meinecke Boys (BMB).

The FBI is now seeking information on the whereabouts of the following six subjects who are among those 24 defendants. All reside in Milwaukee.

Officials said on Wednesday, 15 of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of narcotics — including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. That conspiracy charge carries with it a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

One of the conspirators identified by Krueger is Victor Gonzalez. U.S. Attorney Matt Krueger said Gonzalez is charged with possessing no fewer than 37 firearms. Nine of the defendants are charged with distributing illegal drugs and possessing illegal firearms.

Tuesday morning in Milwaukee, federal state and local law enforcement executed a major operation. Officers apprehended 17 of the 24 defendants charged. In total, almost $300,000 in U.S. currency was seized, 53 firearms were seized as well as quantities of various illegal drugs.

The public is warned, all the above subjects should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If any of these individuals are seen in the community contact law enforcement immediately, tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI at 414-276-4684.

