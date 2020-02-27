Law enforcement sources: Miller Brewery shooter used 2 guns, 1 with a silencer

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement sources confirm for FOX6 News on Thursday, Feb. 27 that the shooter in the Miller Brewery shooting used two guns — one had a suppressor (silencer) attached.

That shooter, who has yet to be named by investigators, fatally shot five co-workers at the Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. Police have indicated the shooter is a 51-year-old Milwaukee man. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was an employee of the brewery.

The names of the victims were not released Wednesday, due to family notifications.

If you or someone you know was impacted by this incident — resources are available through the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention.

Facts about Miller Brewery in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed here every year in Milwaukee.

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors. At the end of 2019, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Molson Coors was moving hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee, in addition to the 1,400 existing Milwaukee jobs. While the company announced a net “hundreds” of jobs would be added, they did say some jobs would be moved or lost here in Milwaukee due to the corporate restructuring.

Molson Coors’ headquarters is in Denver, Colorado. The company employs about 17,750 workers internationally, according to Fortune.com.