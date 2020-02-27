× Milwaukee police seek help to locate victim, suspect for possible abduction at 44th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating the victim and suspect for a possible abduction that occurred at 44th and Hampton on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26.

Police say a witness observed the victim and suspect were involved in a physical altercation shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The witness said the victim was screaming for help and the suspect forced the victim in the vehicle. The vehicle was observed speeding off westbound on Hampton Avenue.

Police describe the victim as a female, African American, 25 to 30 years old, 5’4″ tall, and weighing about 140 pounds. She was wearing a gray jacket and pink yoga pants.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 25 to 30 years old, 6′ tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He had long black shoulder-length dreadlocks — and was wearing a black puffy coat and black pants.

The vehicle is described as a purple 4-door KIA Forte — with a missing front passenger hub cap.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.