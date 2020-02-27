MilwaukeeStrong: Bars, restaurants ready to help victims of Miller Brewery shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- People have been sharing #MilwaukeeStrong on social media on Thursday, Feb. 27, showing that the city is standing together against violence -- and focused on moving forward. In the wake of the Miller Brewery shooting, there are many giving hearts out there -- ready and willing to help.

Before and after shifts at Miller Brewery, McBob's is just one place workers hang out.

"I have people who work for MillerCoors coming in here all the time," said Erin Reynolds, McBob's Pub and Grill manager.

Now, Reynolds is starting a collection.

"We're running a special, between now and Sunday night, a dollar of all Miller Coors sales, one dollar of each sale, will go to the families. To the victims of this tragedy," Reynolds said.

McBob's Spitfires, and Saz's State House were all there to comfort workers in the moments after the mass shooting at Miller.

"A lot of the workers had nowhere to go. So they walked down here and waited for their rides and we tried to comfort them the best we could, free MillerCoors, and just a warm place to wait for their family members," said Curt Kluth, Saz's Hospitality Group CFO.

Now, they are staring a fundraiser of their own.

"What we're gonna do for the next week is starting today, is donate 100% of the sales from all Miller Coors products over here at the steak house and also 100% of sales from our sampler combination," Kluth said.

Many breweries here and around the country are pouring out support online. Sprecher Brewery saying, "When one of us hurts, we all hurt." FOX6 News also found a brewery in Pennsylvania also planning a fundraiser for the victims' families.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS PITCHING IN

