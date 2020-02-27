× MU Law Poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential primary field

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law Poll released on Thursday, Feb. 27 says Senator Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential primary field with the support of 29 percent of expected Democratic voters in the April 7 primary. This is the first time in six Marquette Law polls since August 2019 that Sanders has topped the Democratic field.

Mayor Mike Bloomberg is second with 17%. Vice President Joe Biden is at 15%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 13%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 11% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) February 27, 2020

In the January poll, Sanders was supported by 19 percent, which was second to Vice President Joe Biden. Bloomberg had six percent in January.

Who is the second choice in the Democratic primary? Twenty-three percent say Elizabeth Warren, 16 percent say Joe Biden, 15 percent say Pete Buttigieg, 13 percent say Sanders, 13 percent say Amy Klobuchar, and 10 percent say Bloomberg.

56% of Dem primary voters say they might still change their mind. In January, that figure was 60%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) February 27, 2020

On the Republican front

Forty-eight percent of respondents say they approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing. Conversely, 48 percent disapprove. Poll Director Charles Franklin indicates this is the first poll since the president took office in which his disapproval was not higher than his approval.

Trump’s handling of the economy: 56% approve, 41% disapprove. In January, it was 55% and 42%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) February 27, 2020

Trump’s handling of foreign policy: 43% approve, 51% disapprove. In January, it was 44% and 53%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) February 27, 2020

This latest poll was based on interviews with 1,000 registered Wisconsin voters between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23. The margin of error for questions to the full sample is +/- 3.6 percentage points. For the sample with 464 Democratic primary voters, it is +/- 5.1 percentage points.