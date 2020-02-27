‘Trauma is injury:’ Services available to those grieving in wake of Miller Brewery shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Molson Coors' CEO Gavin Hattersley has shut down the Milwaukee office for the rest of the week, and the brewery will remain closed for the time being. As employees and their families begin to heal, there are multiple reminders that no one has to grieve on their own.

Doors are open at the Brewery Workers Local 9 union hall in West Allis. Grief counselors were made available all day Feb. 27 to offer support and a shoulder to cry on. Five employees were shot and killed at Miller Brewery Feb. 26 before the gunman died by suicide.

In a statement, union leaders expressed sadness:

"Words cannot express the sense of loss that I am sure so many of you are feeling right now. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time."

"Trauma is injury. Psychological trauma or physical trauma, trauma is injury and injuries range from over a vast spectrum," said Steven Dykstra Ph.D., a psychologist with the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division.

On the phone, trained Milwaukee County crisis clinicians are available who will come to your house in-person and help you through the trauma. Counseling is also available through Molson Coors and will continue once employees return to work. While the plant is shut down, workers will still receive a paycheck. Dykstra acknowledges that not everyone who has been impacted can be reached, but that's where you can play a role.

"Start by saying these words, 'I'm worried about you.' Then explain why, 'I'm worried about you, you don't seem like yourself anymore,'" Dykstra said.

Milwaukee County has a 24-hour crisis line -- 414-257-7222; the service is free and open to all Milwaukee County residents.

Union representatives were not available to comment on camera Feb. 27.