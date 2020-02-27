LIVE: Milwaukee police offer an update on the investigation into the Miller Brewery shooting
Wisconsin Harley to host fundraiser for Miller Brewery shooting victims

February 27, 2020

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OCONOMOWOC — Wisconsin Harley-Davidson will collect monetary donations for the families of the Miller Brewery shooting, the dealer announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Oconomowoc motorcycle dealer will host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Wisconsin Harley will donate $1 of every green Miller Lite beer sold to the families affected by the shooting.

“We are all profoundly saddened – and sending compassion, strength and healing in the aftermath of this horrifying tragedy in our great state of Wisconsin,” Rachel Burden, Marketing and Events Manager of Wisconsin Harley. “Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is committed to giving back to our community.”

Monetary donations can be made through the event’s website here.

 

