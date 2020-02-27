Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

YouTube TV plans to drop FOX Sports Wisconsin, YES Network

Posted 6:42 pm, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 06:43PM, February 27, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — From Bucks to Brewers fans, those who have cut the cord and moved to streaming may be looking for a new way to watch their beloved teams. YouTube TV announced Thursday they will be parting ways with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of FOX Regional Sports Networks and the YES Network.

In an email to subscribers, YouTube TV states:

Our goal with YouTube TV is to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want.

To make this happen, we need to enter into deals with our partners. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair to continue to carry the FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network.

Starting February 29, 2020, you will no longer be able to watch live, on-demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network or YES Network.

Please know that we do not take this decision lightly. We value your membership and will continue to strive to build the best streaming experience possible.

FOX Sports Wisconsin is part of that regional network. The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles all have games aired on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

