YouTube TV plans to drop FOX Sports Wisconsin, YES Network

SAN FRANCISCO — From Bucks to Brewers fans, those who have cut the cord and moved to streaming may be looking for a new way to watch their beloved teams. YouTube TV announced Thursday they will be parting ways with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of FOX Regional Sports Networks and the YES Network.

In an email to subscribers, YouTube TV states:

Our goal with YouTube TV is to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want. To make this happen, we need to enter into deals with our partners. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair to continue to carry the FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network. Starting February 29, 2020, you will no longer be able to watch live, on-demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network or YES Network. Please know that we do not take this decision lightly. We value your membership and will continue to strive to build the best streaming experience possible.

FOX Sports Wisconsin is part of that regional network. The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles all have games aired on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

YouTubeTV users from all over the country didn’t take the news lightly on Twitter:

Wow. Sports was the #1 reason I went with YouTube TV. It was suppose to be different then the other streaming services, and the biggest selling point you guys took to sell your service. This needs to rectified ASAP before baseball season starts. — John FN Diggle (@mrenel42) February 27, 2020

so long youtube tv it was fun while it lasted. Looks like i’ll be canceling. FSN is the sole reason why I had youtube tv. — Tom (@swayze_scbc) February 27, 2020

I don’t take my decision on how I spend my money lightly. You were supposed to be different from the cable companies. Figure this out, and the answer is not to raise costs or remove these channels. Give us more flexibility to choose the channels we do use and want. — Corey Long (@leapdad04) February 27, 2020