Friday fish fry: Secrets behind the Serbian Sauce at Serb Hall

Posted 9:44 am, February 28, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- When you think of a typical Milwaukee fish fry, most of them include cod. But what sets it apart is the way it's prepared. Brian Kramp spent the morning in the kitchen at Serb Hall getting the secrets behind their Serbian sauce.

FRIDAY Fish Fry Dining
Drive-Thru & Walk-Up Window
OPEN 11:30am – 9:00pm

About Serb Hall (website)

AMERICAN SERB HALL has been in the business of graciously serving the community for over 50 years. We have a reputation for being the most versatile and complete banquet facility. AMERICAN SERB HALL has been awarded continuous honors by many local reader polls year after year.

The staff at AMERICAN SERB HALL are always ready and able to work with you to make your event a pleasurable and problem-free experience.

