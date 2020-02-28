× Harley-Davidson Pres., CEO Matthew Levatich steps down: ‘I am proud of what we have achieved’

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson announced on Friday, Feb. 28 that Matthew Levatich has stepped down as president and CEO of the motorcycle maker.

A news release from Harley-Davidson says the following:

“The Board of Directors has appointed current Board member Jochen Zeitz as Acting President and CEO. A committee of the Board will be formed, and the Company will utilize an external search firm to undertake a search for a new CEO, and a further announcement will be made at a later date. Levatich will assist with the transition through the end of March. “As part of this leadership change, Jochen Zeitz has also been named Chairman of the Board and will remain Chairman once a new CEO is appointed. Current Chairman of the Board, Michael Cave, is now Presiding Director.

Levatich issued the following statement in the release:

“I am very fortunate to have spent many years with a company as revered as Harley-Davidson. The grit and determination of the employees and dealers and their passion for bringing our brand of freedom to people around the world has always been inspiring. I am proud of what we have achieved during my time as CEO, in one of the most challenging periods in our history, and I am confident that the progress we have made on the More Roads plan will position Harley-Davidson for long-term success.”