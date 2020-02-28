‘Keep the Faith:’ Local musician using power of music to help those grieving in wake of Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — Keith Pulvermacher of Milwaukee had already been working on a song about healing when Wednesday’s Miller Brewery shooting unfolded. He said as soon as he learned about the tragedy, he realized what the song’s purpose would be.

Describing the often indescribable, the Milwaukee musician uses the power of music to help those who have lost loved ones find the will to move forward.

“The purpose of this song was for healing,” Pulvermacher said.

He recorded “Keep the Faith” in the wake of the mass shooting on the Miller Brewery campus.

“We’re so closely connected to so many people in the community that it hits home,” he said.

The song is posted to an online fundraising platform for artists that Pulvermacher started — called Give Song. He said visitors can download the music in exchange for a donation of any amount. 100% of the proceeds for “Keep the Faith” will then go to the families of the five shooting victims.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It just seems like these occurrences are happening so often that we’re losing sight of…they become numbing, and we just get on with our day but there’s all these people who have to deal with the aftermath,” said Pulvermacher.

“The best thing we can do is just continue to be here for each other and do what we can when we can.” While Pulvermacher didn’t personally know anyone involved in the attack, he said it is the entire community’s responsibility to stand with the ones who are hurting — hoping his lyrics united the community behind the tragedy, rather than letting it tear people apart.

“The best thing we can do is just continue to be here for each other and do what we can when we can,” Pulvermacher said.

To visit the Give Song fundraiser, CLICK HERE.